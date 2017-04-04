News / World

Officer's retrial in traffic stop killing still set for May

FILE ‚Äì In this Jan. 23, 2017, file photo, Hamilton County, Ohio, Common Pleas Court Judge Leslie Ghiz meets with attorneys concerning the retrial of former University of Cincinnati police officer Ray Tensing in the July 19, 2015, traffic stop shooting death of motorist Sam DuBose, during a hearing in Cincinnati. Ghiz was scheduled to meet with attorneys and prosecutors Tuesday, April 4, 2017, to discuss pretrial progress for Tensing's murder retrial set to begin May 25, 2017, after his first trial ended with a hung jury. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

CINCINNATI — A judge expects the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man to start as scheduled on May 25.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (gihz) met with prosecutors and defence attorneys Tuesday in her chambers for an update on pretrial matters in the Ray Tensing case. She set the next update meeting for May 8.

Tensing testified at his first murder trial that he feared for his life as Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop in July 2015. That trial ended in November with a hung jury.

The judge has said her goal is to keep the second trial in Hamilton County. She imposed a gag order on participants.

