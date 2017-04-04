Officer's retrial in traffic stop killing still set for May

CINCINNATI — A judge expects the murder retrial of a white former University of Cincinnati police officer charged with killing an unarmed black man to start as scheduled on May 25.

Hamilton County Judge Leslie Ghiz (gihz) met with prosecutors and defence attorneys Tuesday in her chambers for an update on pretrial matters in the Ray Tensing case. She set the next update meeting for May 8.

Tensing testified at his first murder trial that he feared for his life as Sam DuBose tried to drive away from a traffic stop in July 2015. That trial ended in November with a hung jury.