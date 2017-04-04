News / World

Official: 2 dead after being hit by train in West Virginia

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. — An official says two people have died after being hit by a train in West Virginia.

Sgt. Brian Humphries with the Kanawha County Sheriff's Office told news outlets a man and a woman were struck before daybreak on Tuesday morning as they walked along a trestle over the Coal River. Their identities were not immediately released.

Officials are investigating. No other information was immediately available.

