Police fire pepper spray at opposition march in Venezuela

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan riot police have launched pepper spray against an angry crowd of a few thousand anti-government demonstrators in Caracas.

The crowd fled from the police line down a narrow street before calmly reassembling.

The marchers are trying to accompany opposition lawmakers in a march to the National Assembly. Tuesday's session is scheduled to include a debate over removing Supreme Court magistrates who issued a ruling last week to remove the last vestiges of power from congress.

The government backed away from that court ruling after strong international and domestic criticism.