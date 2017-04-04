Police fire pepper spray at opposition march in Venezuela
CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuelan riot police have launched pepper spray against an angry crowd of a few thousand anti-government demonstrators in Caracas.
The crowd fled from the police line down a narrow street before calmly reassembling.
The marchers are trying to accompany opposition lawmakers in a march to the National Assembly. Tuesday's session is scheduled to include a debate over removing Supreme Court magistrates who issued a ruling last week to remove the last vestiges of power from congress.
The government backed away from that court ruling after strong international and domestic criticism.
Another opposition demonstration on Monday was attacked by pro-government groups.