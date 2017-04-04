Pope to meet with UK imams in bid to promote moderate Islam

VATICAN CITY — Pope Francis is meeting with four British imams two weeks after the London extremist attack, part of his effort to give prominence and a platform to Muslim leaders who renounce using religion to justify violence.

The Wednesday audience was scheduled before the March 22 attack, in which a man mowed down pedestrians on Westminster bridge, killing three, before fatally stabbing a policeman on the grounds of Parliament.

The head of the British Muslim Forum, Muhammad Shahid Raza, said in an interview Tuesday that the pope's invitation and message of solidarity after the attack "strengthened our position that we, like other communities, condemn all terrorist activities."