Prosecutor seeks death penalty for man accused of 2 killings

OCALA, Fla. — A special prosecutor says he'll seek the death penalty in prosecuting a Florida man accused of killing his pregnant ex-girlfriend and a police officer.

State Attorney Brad King filed notice of intent Monday to seek the death penalty in the case of Markeith Loyd.

Loyd was arrested in January after a weeklong manhunt, charged in the December killing of ex-girlfriend Sade Dixon and the January slaying of Orlando Police Lt. Debra Clayton.

Orlando-area State Attorney Aramis Ayala announced last month she wouldn't seek the death penalty against Loyd or any other defendant. Gov. Rick Scott then reassigned the Loyd case and 21 others to King in a nearby judicial circuit.