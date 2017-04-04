Report: Man attacks tourist with Parkinson's in car mix-up

ORLANDO, Fla. — Authorities say a 21-year-old Florida man attack a 66-year-old tourist with Parkinson's disease who was mistakenly trying to get into the wrong vehicle in a shopping plaza parking lot.

An Orange County Sherriff's arrest report says Kevin Mena pushed the man from behind when he saw him pulling on the door handle Sunday evening. The man's daughter says he was confused because Mena's vehicle looks similar to hers. He suffered multiple broken teeth and a possible fractured nose.

The Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2nTdgIb ) reports the daughter says she was loading groceries when she heard her dad scream. Mena left the scene but deputies arrested him a short time later.