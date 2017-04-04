Severe weather expected in Alabama and Georgia
ATLANTA — Forecasters say damaging winds are expected to take form in Alabama and Georgia as storms continue to sweep across the South.
National Weather Service meteorologist John De Block says he expects storms to start around 4 a.m. Wednesday and last into the evening in southern and western Alabama. He says tornadoes are likely and there's a strong chance of baseball-sized hail.
Belanger says larger cities that could be impacted include Atlanta and Augusta — the location of this week's Masters golf tournament.
The service says 21 locations in Georgia may have had tornadoes on Monday.