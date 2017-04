Severe weather expected in Alabama and Georgia

ATLANTA — Forecasters say damaging winds are expected to take form in Alabama and Georgia as storms continue to sweep across the South.

National Weather Service meteorologist John De Block says he expects storms to start around 4 a.m. Wednesday and last into the evening in southern and western Alabama. He says tornadoes are likely and there's a strong chance of baseball-sized hail.

In Georgia, meteorologist Laura Belanger says about 75 per cent of the state could experience severe weather around sunrise, and ramp up after 2 p.m. She expects damaging winds and several tornadoes that could touch down for an extended amount of time.

Belanger says larger cities that could be impacted include Atlanta and Augusta — the location of this week's Masters golf tournament.