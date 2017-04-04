Spain: Properties raided in probe linked to Assad's uncle
MADRID — Spanish police are raiding properties and blocking bank accounts belonging or linked to relatives of Rifaat Assad — former Syrian
Spain's Civil Guard said searches took place Tuesday in the southern coastal towns of Marbella and Puerto Banus. They followed a request by National Court judge Jose de la Mata.
A court statement said the judge is probing money laundering crimes carried out by a gang.
Two of Rifaat Assad's wives and six of his sons were being investigated. No arrest orders were made.
Rifaat Assad is the exiled uncle of Syrian President Bashar Assad. He was
