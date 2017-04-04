Spain: Properties raided in probe linked to Assad's uncle

MADRID — Spanish police are raiding properties and blocking bank accounts belonging or linked to relatives of Rifaat Assad — former Syrian vice-president and uncle of the current Syrian president — as part of a money laundering investigation.

Spain's Civil Guard said searches took place Tuesday in the southern coastal towns of Marbella and Puerto Banus. They followed a request by National Court judge Jose de la Mata.

A court statement said the judge is probing money laundering crimes carried out by a gang.

Two of Rifaat Assad's wives and six of his sons were being investigated. No arrest orders were made.