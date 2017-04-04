The Latest: Ahn, Gomez far ahead in LA-area House election

LOS ANGELES — The Latest on 8:30 p.m. (all times local):

Early returns for an open U.S. House seat in Southern California show two men far ahead in the huge pack of nearly two dozen candidates.

Robert Lee Ahn, a 41-year-old attorney and former city planning commissioner under Mayor Eric Garcetti is in the lead with about 28 per cent of the vote.

He leads the presumed front-runner Jimmy Gomez, who has 26 per cent of the early vote. The 42-year-old state assemblyman had the backing of much of the Democratic establishment.

If the two maintain their lead and neither gets 50 per cent of the vote, they'll meet head-to-head in June.

Both candidates, like most of the field, are Democrats.

They're running to fill the vacant seat of Xavier Becerra, now the California attorney general.

12:30 a.m.

Twenty-three candidates are competing for an open U.S. House seat in Southern California in a race that has highlighted rifts in the Democratic Party.

The election Tuesday in a heavily Democratic district that includes downtown Los Angeles is the first congressional primary since President Donald Trump's election in November. A light turnout is expected.

If no candidate surpasses 50 per cent of the vote, the top two finishers will meet in a runoff in June.

Front-runner Jimmy Gomez has the backing of much of the state Democratic establishment.