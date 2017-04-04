The Latest: Dispatcher says shot trooper mouthed, 'Help me'

MILFORD, Pa. — The Latest on the trial of an anti-government survivalist who's accused of killing a state trooper in an ambush (all times local):

4:45 p.m.

A state police dispatcher has described for a jury how she tried to help a Pennsylvania trooper who'd been shot and mortally wounded in an ambush at their barracks.

Nicole Palmer was the first witness called by prosecutors Tuesday in the trial of Eric Frein (freen), who's charged in the 2014 attack that killed Cpl. Bryon Dickson II and critically wounded Trooper Alex Douglass.

Palmer was taking a call when she heard a gunshot and saw Dickson on the ground just outside the door. Palmer says she opened the door and found Dickson on his back, looking up and mouthing, "Help me." She says she went back inside to get help.

Dickson was pronounced dead a short time later.

Frein could face the death penalty if he's convicted.

12:10 p.m.

A prosecutor told jurors that Frein assassinated Dickson in an attempt to spark a revolution. Pike County First Assistant District Attorney Bruce DeSarro asked the panel to deliver "full justice" by convicting Frein.

Defence lawyer Michael Weinstein reminded jurors that Frein is presumed innocent and the government must prove its case. Weinstein says Frein won't take the stand.

Frein led police on a 48-day manhunt before his capture by U.S. marshals.

12:10 a.m.

Authorities say he confessed to the ambush, calling Dickson's slaying an assassination meant to "wake people up." Frein also spoke of wanting to start a revolution in a letter that prosecutors say he wrote to his parents.