The Latest: Fairbanks police seek info on homicide victim

ANCHORAGE, Alaska —

1:30 p.m.

Fairbanks police have released the name of man found dead on a street.

Police are investigating as a homicide the death of 44-year-old Jose Sifuentes-Morales, who went by the name of "Shorty."

Police responded early Tuesday to a report of a disturbance and a man in the street. They found Sifuentes-Morales dead east of the downtown business district.

Police are not releasing how he died but say he was not the victim of a hit-and-run crash.

Sifuentes-Morales was 4-feet-11-inches (150 centimetres ) tall, 150 pounds (68 kilograms) with black hair and brown eyes.

Police asked the public for information on the case and warned that a dangerous person may be at large.

