The Latest: French candidates talk economy in crucial debate
PARIS — The Latest on the presidential election in France (all times local):
9:45 p.m.
France's top candidates for president are advocating opposite economic policies during a crucial debate.
Centrist Emmanuel Macron promoted pro-free market, pro-European views. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen expressed support for a "clever" protectionism.
The debate Tuesday night — less than three weeks before the first round of voting — featured the 11 candidates in France's presidential race.
Macron wants to cut business taxes, loosen France's stringent
Le Pen, who wants France to exit the European Union, proposed a tax on businesses that hire foreign workers.
She says her priority would be to cut taxes on French small and middle-size business.
The first-round vote is set for April 23. The top two finishers will go to a runoff on May 7.
7:35 p.m.
The 11 candidates in France's presidential race are preparing to face off in a crucial debate Tuesday evening, less than three weeks before the first round of the election.
The debate, scheduled to last three and a half hour on news channels BFM TV and CNews, will focus on three themes: creating jobs, protecting the French people and the country's social model.
Polls suggest independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are the two top contenders in the April 23-May 7 two-round election.
Conservative candidate Francois Fillon, battered by allegations that he gave his wife and two children government-funded jobs which they never did, is struggling to survive in the race.
He faces charges in the case, and has denied any wrongdoing.