The Latest: French candidates talk economy in crucial debate

PARIS — The Latest on the presidential election in France (all times local):

9:45 p.m.

France's top candidates for president are advocating opposite economic policies during a crucial debate.

Centrist Emmanuel Macron promoted pro-free market, pro-European views. Far-right leader Marine Le Pen expressed support for a "clever" protectionism.

The debate Tuesday night — less than three weeks before the first round of voting — featured the 11 candidates in France's presidential race.

Macron wants to cut business taxes, loosen France's stringent labour rules and boost negotiations between unions and employers to help create jobs.

Le Pen, who wants France to exit the European Union, proposed a tax on businesses that hire foreign workers.

She says her priority would be to cut taxes on French small and middle-size business.

The first-round vote is set for April 23. The top two finishers will go to a runoff on May 7.

7:35 p.m.

The 11 candidates in France's presidential race are preparing to face off in a crucial debate Tuesday evening, less than three weeks before the first round of the election.

The debate, scheduled to last three and a half hour on news channels BFM TV and CNews, will focus on three themes: creating jobs, protecting the French people and the country's social model.

Polls suggest independent centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right leader Marine Le Pen are the two top contenders in the April 23-May 7 two-round election.

Conservative candidate Francois Fillon, battered by allegations that he gave his wife and two children government-funded jobs which they never did, is struggling to survive in the race.