The Latest: NY lawmakers poised to pass budget

ALBANY, N.Y. — The Latest on the New York state budget (all times local):

9:55 p.m.

New York lawmakers are poised to pass a new state budget after resolving a stalemate that caused them to blow through a Saturday deadline.

The state Senate began deliberations on a budget deal late Tuesday night, with the intention of passing it Wednesday, the same day the Assembly plans to take it up.

The more than $150 billion spending plan keeps taxes flat while increasing public education spending by more than $1 billion. It includes $2.5 billion for water infrastructure upgrades, expanded child-care tax credits and provisions allowing Uber and Lyft to expand upstate.

The budget's details have not yet been released but lawmakers say it will include increased college tuition assistance and a higher age of criminal responsibility so 16- and 17-year-old offenders aren't prosecuted and incarcerated as adults.

2:28 p.m.

New York lawmakers say they have a deal on a state budget, now four days late, but Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo says there's no need to rush.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie of the Bronx said Tuesday that he and Senate leaders have agreements on outstanding issues including juvenile justice reform and an affordable housing development tax credit for New York City.

A spokesman for Senate Republicans confirmed there are "conceptual" deals and that voting could begin Tuesday.

But Cuomo says there's no final agreement. He says the two-month budget extension he introduced that was passed on Monday ensures government will continue to function until a final deal is reached in a few weeks.

Lawmakers have another reason to seek quick resolution: They won't get paid until the budget passes.

1:25 p.m.

New York lawmakers are reporting progress on a state budget, now four days late.

Democratic Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, of the Bronx, says Tuesday that he and Senate leaders have struck deals on the major outstanding issues that have delayed passage of a new budget.

The agreements concern an affordable housing tax credit in New York City and juvenile justice reforms to prevent 16- and 17-year-old offenders from routinely being prosecuted as adults. Those were among the final items of contention in the more than $150 billion spending plan.

The late budget forced lawmakers on Monday to pass a two-month budget extension to avoid a government shutdown.