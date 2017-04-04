The Latest: Officials say rail disruptions could last days

NEW YORK — The Latest on the derailment of a New Jersey Transit train at New York's Penn Station (all times local):

6:40 p.m.

Rail officials say service disruptions due to Monday's train derailment at New York's Penn Station could last for days.

The Long Island Rail Road, New Jersey Transit and Amtrak are operating on reduced schedules.

The derailment of a New Jersey Transit train knocked out service to eight of 21 tracks. Crews for track owner Amtrak have been working to repair the damage.

The derailment has caused havoc up and down Amtrak's Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston.

___

3:15 p.m.

Monday's train derailment in Penn Station is continuing to bedevil commuters.

The Long Island Rail Road announced it is cancelling 18 trains out of Penn Station between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tuesday and diverting eight other trains.

Remaining LIRR trains from Penn Station are expected to experience delays and crowding.

New Jersey Transit is operating on a limited schedule.

The derailment of a New Jersey Transit train knocked out service to eight of 21 tracks Monday morning. Officials from Amtrak, which owns the tracks, didn't give an estimate Tuesday of when full rail service would be restored.

The derailment came 10 days after an Amtrak train derailed while leaving the station and scraped against an inbound NJ Transit train.

No serious injuries were reported in either derailment.

___

2 p.m.

Rail officials aren't saying when normal service will resume at New York's Penn Station after the second derailment in less than two weeks.

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit officials said Tuesday that crews were working around the clock to repair the damage from Monday's derailment that knocked out service on eight of 21 tracks.

NJ Transit is operating on a limited schedule, causing delays for the estimated 100,000 people who ride into New York each weekday.

Amtrak Chief Operating Officer Scot Naparstek says he believes Monday's derailment of an inbound NJ Transit train and the March 24 derailment of an Amtrak train aren't related.

No serious injuries were reported in either derailment, but the track shutdowns caused havoc up and down Amtrak's Northeast Corridor between Washington, D.C., and Boston.

___

12:20 p.m.

The head of New Jersey's commuter rail agency says it's unclear when full service will resume after Monday's train derailment in New York's Penn Station.

New Jersey Transit Executive Director Steve Santoro said Tuesday that eight tracks in the station are either unusable or partially usable.

Investigators are looking into why a NJ Transit train derailed just outside the station Monday morning. No serious injuries were reported. Service was disrupted throughout the day.

The Long Island Rail Road cancelled 10 trains to Penn Station on Tuesday morning and terminated four others at Jamaica in Queens.