The Latest: OSHA: Probe of boiler blast could take months

ST. LOUIS — The Latest on Monday's deadly explosion of a boiler in an industrial area of south St. Louis (all times local):

1:20 p.m.

A spokesman for a federal workplace-safety agency investigating a deadly boiler explosion in St. Louis says that complicated probe may take months to complete.

Scott Allen with the U.S. Department of Labor's Occupational Safety and Health Administration office in Chicago said Tuesday that while OSHA tries to complete investigations as swiftly as possible, by law it has six months to do it.

Three people were killed about 7:30 a.m. Monday when the van-sized boiler blew up at Loy-Lange Box Co. and was launched hundreds of feet into a nearby laundry business. One of the victims, 59-year-old boiler specialist Kenneth Trentham, died at the box company, and the other two died at the laundry business.

Four other people were injured, two of them critically.

St. Louis Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson has said he believes the explosion was a commercial accident.

___

10 a.m.

One of three people killed in St. Louis when a van-sized boiler exploded and was launched hundreds of feet into a nearby business was licensed by the city to work with such equipment.

Police say 59-year-old Kenneth Trentham was among those killed in the explosion about 7:30 a.m. Monday at Loy-Lange Box Co. A spokeswoman for St. Louis Mayor Francis Slay, Maggie Crane, says Trentham was one of three engineers there with up-to-date city licenses required for operating boilers.

The names of two people killed when much of the boiler landed in a laundry haven't been released. Four other people were injured.

Federal workplace-safety officials are investigating.