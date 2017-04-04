The Latest: Police ready for overhaul despite call for pause

BALTIMORE — The Latest on the Department of Justice's request for more time to "review and assess" a proposed agreement to overhaul the Baltimore police department (all times local):

10:20 a.m.

Baltimore's police commissioner says they're "ready to roll" with a proposed overhaul of the troubled department despite the Department of Justice's request for time to review the agreement.

Commissioner Kevin Davis said at a news conference Tuesday that the department knows it must get better and a consent decree will make the department better.

On Monday, the Department of Justice requested a 90-day continuance of a hearing on its proposed overhaul of the police department, saying it needed to determine how it might interfere with Attorney General Jeff Sessions' new focus on fighting violent crime.

Davis says the department can enact reforms itself, but change won't come at the pace that it is needed without such an agreement. He says a consent decree makes sure change happens no matter who is running the city or department.

___

3:20 a.m.

Baltimore's mayor and police chief worked closely with Justice Department investigators to scrutinize the city's police force and embraced a plan they crafted to overhaul the troubled department.

So they were surprised by the Justice Department's sudden request Monday for more time to see how the proposed changes might conflict with new Attorney General Jeff Sessions' crime-fighting agenda. The government's request for a 90-day continuance came three days before a scheduled hearing before a federal judge.

Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh and Police Commissioner Kevin Davis believed the proposed agreement would repair public trust in the police while also quelling violence.