The Latest: Police say body found inside house that exploded

SALEM, N.H. — The Latest on a house explosion and fire in Salem, New Hampshire (all times local):

12:10 p.m.

Police have determined that a body has been found in the basement of a condemned house that exploded and went up in flames in Salem, New Hampshire.

Police said Tuesday they have not identified the person inside the house. They said the homeowner's vehicle was in the driveway.

Police said the building isn't secure enough to enter and that barricades were set up on the property, possibly to prevent police or firefighters to get closer.

Police responded to a neighbour dispute in the area on Monday night over stacking firewood when the explosion happened.

___

7:20 a.m.

Police say a condemned house exploded and went up in flames in Salem, New Hampshire, as they responded to a neighbour dispute over stacking firewood, and about eight homes were evacuated.

Police said they tried to approach a man near the home Monday night, but never spoke to him. Police Capt. Rob Morin said they heard a hissing sound, followed by a strong odour of gas, and backed away. An explosion blew off the roof and broke windows. Neighbors said they heard a popping sound.

It wasn't clear if the man was inside the house at the time or if he was injured or killed. His name wasn't released. Police said no one was supposed to be living in the home, as it was condemned in2015.

No officers or neighbours were hurt.