The Latest: Woman in collar bomb case dies of natural causes

ERIE, Pa. — The Latest on the death in prison of a woman serving life in a bizarre Pennsylvania bank robbery plot that left a pizza delivery driver dead of a collar bomb (all times local):

6:45 p.m.

A woman who was convicted in a bizarre Pennsylvania bank robbery plot that killed a pizza delivery driver with a bomb strapped to his neck has died in a Texas prison of natural causes.

The Federal Bureau of Prisons confirms 68-year-old Marjorie Diehl-Armstrong died Tuesday. Bureau spokesman Justin Long says her last location in the federal prison system was the Federal Medical Center-Carswell in Fort Worth, Texas.

Diehl-Armstrong was serving a life sentence plus 30 years in the 2003 Erie bank robbery plot. The plot ended in the death of 46-year-old Brian Wells when a bomb locked to his neck exploded following the robbery.

Authorities alleged Diehl-Armstrong instigated the plot and later killed a co-conspirator. A federal appeals court last year rejected her bid for a new trial.

