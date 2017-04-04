UN envoy: Stalled Cyprus peace talks to resume April 11

NICOSIA, Cyprus — A United Nations envoy says stalled talks aimed at reunifying ethnically divided Cyprus will resume next week after a nearly two-month break.

U.N. Envoy Espen Barth Eide said in a statement that the decision to restart talks came after consultations with both sides and a meeting Tuesday between U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the leader of the breakaway Turkish Cypriots,

Turkish Cypriot leader Mustafa Akinci and the island's Greek Cypriot president, Nicos Anastasiades, are scheduled to meet again on April 11.