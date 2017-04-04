US factory orders up 1 per cent in February

WASHINGTON — Orders to U.S. factories rose in February amid a surge in demand for commercial aircraft, but a key category that tracks business investment spending slipped for the first time in five months.

The Commerce Department says factory orders increased 1 per cent in February after a 1.5 per cent gain in January. Much of the strength stems from a second straight month of surging demand for commercial aircraft. But a key category that serves as a proxy for business investment slipped 0.1 per cent . It was the first decline since investment orders fell by 1.5 per cent in September.