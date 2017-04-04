Watchdog report: 'Breakdown of democracy' in Poland, Hungary
WARSAW, Poland — U.S.-based pro-democracy group Freedom House says a "spectacular breakdown of democracy" has been taking place in Poland and Hungary, two countries that stood as models of democratic change after the collapse of communism in Eastern Europe.
The watchdog organization said in a report published Tuesday that Hungary now has its lowest democracy score in the Central European region and that Poland's score is falling. It cited an attack by populist leaders in both countries on
In this year's "Nations in Transit" report, Freedom House said: "The spectacular breakdown of democracy in these countries should serve as a warning about the fragility of the institutions that are necessary for liberal democracy."
