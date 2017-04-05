3 Denver homeless advocates tried for violating camping ban

DENVER — Three advocates for Denver's homeless are being tried and could face a year in jail for trying to camp outside city hall.

Randy Russell, Jerry Burton and Terese Howard contend the city's law prohibiting people from camping on public property makes it dangerous for homeless people trying to survive on Denver's streets.

They were ticketed by police last November after setting up blankets and sleeping bags.

They face maximum penalties of up to a year in jail each or a $999 fine if convicted in their jury trial.

Closing arguments in the case were scheduled for Wednesday.

City officials have said there is enough space in shelters to house Denver's homeless population.