American Revolution Museum exceeds fundraising goal at $152M
Philadelphia's Museum of the American Revolution says it has exceeded its $150 million fundraising effort, just weeks before it opens to the public.
A $2.5 million gift from Comcast and The Aileen K. and Brian L. Roberts Foundation put the fundraising campaign at $152 million. The gift was made in
The museum says the gift highlights the "incredible contributions" Stern has made to Philadelphia's cityscape, including the master plan of the Navy Yard and the Comcast Center.
The collection of art, immersive exhibits and objects from the Revolutionary Era opens April 19 — the anniversary of the opening battles in 1775.
One of the marquee exhibits will be Washington's headquarters tent used at Valley Forge.
