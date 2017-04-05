News / World

AP NewsBreak: Joe and Jill Biden get multi-book deal

FILE - In this July 27, 2016 file photo, Dr. Jill Biden and Vice President Joe Biden wave after speaking to delegates during the third day session of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Flatiron Books said Wednesday, April 5, 2017, that it will release two books by Joe Biden and one by Jill. Joe Biden‚Äôs first book will ‚Äúexplore one momentous year,‚Äù 2016, when his son Beau died and he decided against running for president. The book is currently untitled and no release date was announced. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

NEW YORK — First the Obamas, now the Bidens. Former Vice-President Joe Biden and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, have book deals.

Flatiron Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it will release two books by Joe Biden and one by Jill. Joe Biden's first book will "explore one momentous year," when his son Beau died in 2015 and he decided against running for president. The book is currently untitled and no release date was announced. Flatiron, a Macmillan imprint, did not provide details on the two other books it acquired.

In late February, former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, jointly agreed to book deals with Crown, a Penguin Random House imprint.

This story has been corrected to show Beau Biden died in 2015, not 2016.

