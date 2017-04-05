Armed gang bursts into jail, frees 3 suspects in Mexico

MEXICO CITY — An armed gang of 30 men burst into a jail in southern Mexico and overpowered six detectives to free three suspects.

The security spokesman for the southern state of Guerrero says the suspects apparently belong to an infamous local drug gang known as "Los Tequileros."

Roberto Alvarez said Tuesday the three suspects had been detained by soldiers and police on suspicion of kidnapping and homicide.

They had been taken to holding cells in the city of Arcelia before being charged, but the 30 men with high-powered rifles freed them.