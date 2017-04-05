Bus passenger who survived Texas crash leaves hospital

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas — The only bus passenger to survive a church minibus crash in rural Texas that killed 13 people has been released from a hospital.

The minibus collided with a pickup truck that officials have said appeared to cross the centre line on a two-lane highway about 75 miles (120 km) west of San Antonio. The pickup driver survived the March 29 crash. A witness has said the pickup driver told him he was texting while driving. Authorities have not said whether texting played a role.