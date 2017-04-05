News / World

Can hack but not shoot? FBI may ease entry for cyber agents

FILE - In this March 29, 2017, file photo, FBI Director James Comey speaks during the Intelligence and National Security Alliance Leadership Dinner in Alexandria, Va. Aspiring federal agents who can hack a computer with ease but can‚Äôt shoot their way out of a paper bag could soon find a more welcoming FBI. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen, File)

WASHINGTON — Aspiring federal agents who can hack a computer but can't shoot straight could soon find the FBI to be more welcoming.

FBI Director James Comey hints the bureau may adjust its hiring requirements to attract top-notch cyber recruits.

The goal is to better compete with private-sector companies who can lure the sharpest technical minds with huge salary offers.

In recent speeches, Comey's floated the idea of scrapping a rule that agents who leave the FBI, but want to return after two years, must re- enrol in the bureau's training academy. He's also worried, half-jokingly, that qualified applicants may be discouraged from applying because they've smoked marijuana.

