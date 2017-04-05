Cargo ship wrecks Thai riverside houses, but no one hurt
A
A
Share via Email
BANGKOK — A Vietnamese cargo ship crashed into four riverside houses Wednesday near the Thai capital, splintering the wooden and corrugated metal structures but causing no injuries.
A loss of control due to equipment failure on the Star 62 caused the accident on the Chao Phraya River in Phra Pradaeng district of Samut Prakarn province, close to Bangkok's busy port, Thailand's Marine Department said.
The 79-meter (259-foot) -long ship, which had delivered agricultural produce, was allowed to continue on to Singapore after police questioned the crew and insurers inspected the damage.
Most Popular
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs
-
Nova Scotia boy airlifted to hospital after being trapped under vehicle, driver arrested
-
-
Hold the cheese: Why sticking to the chips is a better party option