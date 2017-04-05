China blasts India over Dalai Lama visit to disputed area

BEIJING — China is criticizing India for allowing the Dalai Lama to visit a disputed border region, saying it did not consider the incident a purely internal Indian affair.

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters Wednesday that the visit by the exiled Tibetan Buddhist leader "severely harms China's interests and the China-India relationship." Hua rejected arguments that the visit was solely religious in nature, and said China would lodge a formal protest with New Delhi.

India said Tuesday that China should not interfere in its internal affairs, as the Dalai Lama began a weeklong visit to Arunachal Pradesh in India's remote northeast.