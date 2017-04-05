Congo's leader promises election but doesn't say when

KINSHASA, Congo — Congo's president says long-delayed elections will take place but doesn't say when, and he promises to appoint a prime minister within 48 hours.

President Joseph Kabila spoke Wednesday to parliament as concerns grow over the implementation of a political deal to hold elections — without Kabila — by the end of the year.

Kabila says elections will take place within a timetable set out by the electoral commission.

The president also says the prime minister will be appointed under the terms agreed to in the deal negotiated with the opposition. The deal says the post must be held by an opposition member.