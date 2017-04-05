Convicted Greek former defence minister allowed out on bail
A
A
Share via Email
ATHENS, Greece — A court in Greece is allowing a former
A panel of judges ruled 3-2 Wednesday in
The 78-year-old Tsochadzopoulos spent a year in pretrial detention before he received a 20-year sentence in 2013 for laundering money he received in bribes for military procurement contracts.
He denied doing anything improper or illegal with the contracts issued in the late 1990s.
Tsochadzopoulos was hospitalized last month for heart problems and is recuperating from heart surgery at an Athens hospital.
His lawyers say he cannot raise the bail money.