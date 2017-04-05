Dad of boy injured by car is charged with killing the driver

CINCINNATI — Authorities say a father is charged with killing the driver of a car that hit and injured his 4-year-old son in Cincinnati.

Twenty-four-year-old Jamall Killings turned himself in Tuesday. A judge sent bond Wednesday at $2.1 million on murder and felonious assault charges.

His son was struck March 24. His injuries weren't life-threatening.

Police are seeking a second suspect in the death of the driver, Jamie Urton. He was shot repeatedly when he got out of his car and apparently became involved in a confrontation.

In the resulting 911 calls, a man identifying himself as Killings is heard giving contradictory information, including saying he killed the driver and then saying someone else shot him.