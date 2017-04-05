Dead humpback whale washes up on NYC beach
A
A
Share via Email
NEW YORK — Marine biologists will try to determine what killed a humpback whale whose carcass has washed up on a New York City beach.
The approximately 30-foot (9-meter)-long whale was found on Rockaway Beach in Queens on Tuesday morning.
Volunteers and city fire crews tied the whale's tail to a tractor to prevent it from floating away. The whale's weight prevented it from being moved farther on shore.
Experts from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society are helping to
Once the necropsy is completed the carcass will be buried in a deep trench on the beach.
Humpback whales can grow to up to 60 feet (18
Most Popular
-
Photos: Plastic heads, washers among deep sea junk fouling ocean floors
-
Nova Scotia boy airlifted to hospital after being trapped under vehicle, driver arrested
-
Two victims in triple shooting north of Winnipeg identified by family
-
'Assume everything has fentanyl': Casual users warned about contaminated party drugs