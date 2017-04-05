Dead humpback whale washes up on NYC beach

NEW YORK — Marine biologists will try to determine what killed a humpback whale whose carcass has washed up on a New York City beach.

The approximately 30-foot (9-meter)-long whale was found on Rockaway Beach in Queens on Tuesday morning.

Volunteers and city fire crews tied the whale's tail to a tractor to prevent it from floating away. The whale's weight prevented it from being moved farther on shore.

Experts from the Atlantic Marine Conservation Society are helping to co-ordinate the whale's necropsy and removal starting Wednesday. Marine biologists say disease could have killed the humpback or a collision with a vessel caused fatal injuries.

Once the necropsy is completed the carcass will be buried in a deep trench on the beach.