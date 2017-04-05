Delaware GOP lawmakers take exception to reading from Qur’an
DOVER, Del. — An opening prayer reading from the
Two representatives from the Tarbiyah Mosque in Newark were invited to Wednesday's session to deliver the prayer. They began with an Arabic chant before reading a prayer in English based on a Quranic verse but with references to Allah removed.
Republican Sens. Dave Lawson and Colin Bonini walked out of the chamber before the prayer.
Lawson rose afterward to speak, calling what happened "despicable."
Democratic President Pro Tem David McBride later took Lawson to task, saying he was personally offended that the Muslim guests would not feel welcomed.
