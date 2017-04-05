Drunken driver gets prison in fatal crash; mom had done same

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — A suburban New York City man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal drunken driving crash — 14 years after his mother killed someone in a drunken driving crash of her own.

Liam Perry, of Yonkers, was sentenced Tuesday to serve two to six years for an August crash that killed 85-year-old Pedro Martinez. The 23-year-old pleaded guilty in February to charges that include vehicular manslaughter and driving while intoxicated.

A relative of the victim said in court that she forgave him.