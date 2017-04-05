Dutch men clasp hands in solidarity with assaulted LGBT couple

A touching act of solidarity for the Dutch LGBT community in the wake of a vicious assault has ignited a worldwide trend.

In Sunday’ early hours, a gay couple was targeted by a group of six to eight men as they walked home hand-in-hand from a party in the city of Arnhem.

After being accosted with homophobic slurs, the two men – Jasper Vernes-Sewratan and Ronnie Sewratan-Vernes – were allegedly attacked by the group, one of whom was armed with bolt cutters. Sewratan-Vernes lost four teeth in the attack, while Vernes-Sewratan endured injuries to his legs and torso.

“Before I knew it, I was on the ground fighting with three men on top of me,” Vernes-Sewratan told Dutch television channel NOS.

The attack has shaken the Netherlands, a socially progressive country that became the first to legalize same-sex marriage in 2001. Prime Minister Mark Rutte immediately condemned the “terrible” incident.

However, it was a quieter move by two politicians from the Democrats 66 party that truly captured the public imagination.

When Alexander Pechtold and Wouter Koolmees arrived at The Hague on Monday, their hands were tightly clasped.

“We think it is quite normal in the Netherlands to express who you are,” Pectold, who is the party’s leader, said when they arrived before the assembled media.

Pechtold also tweeted a photo of the scene, including the hashtag #allemannenhandinhand and the movement quickly spread online.

From the Dutch mission at the United Nations in New York City.

Netherlands football club N.E.C. Nijmegen made sure athletes were represented in the movement.

Deputy Prime Minister Lodewijk Asscher added his own hand to the choir.

As did the Leiden police department.

And the men at the Dutch Embassy in London.

Dutch police have arrested three teens and a 20-year-old man in connection to the attack. A lawyer representing one of the accused says the assaulted pair threw the first punch, an accusation the couple denies.