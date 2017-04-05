Family says imprisoned Bahrain activist undergoes surgery

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates — The family of an imprisoned activist in Bahrain says he has undergone surgery for bleeding ulcers.

Loved ones of Nabeel Rajab said Wednesday that he was taken to a military hospital for the surgery and that they were denied access to see him. They say Rajab has been held in solitary confinement for 10 months.

Bahrain's government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Rajab was arrested in June over a series of messages posted to his Twitter account about the ongoing Saudi-led war in Yemen, as well as allegations of torture by authorities at a local prison. He also faces charges for an article he wrote for The New York Times while he was imprisoned.