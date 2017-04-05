Federal agents raid California business in green card probe

LOS ANGELES — Federal authorities have raided a Los Angeles-area business they say cheated a U.S. government visa program to obtain green cards for wealthy Chinese investors.

Investigators on Wednesday searched the office of the California Investment Immigration Fund in San Gabriel as part of a fraud investigation.

Under a U.S. government program, foreign investors who commit at least half a million dollars to job-creating development projects in designated areas can obtain green cards.

An FBI agent says in court filings that the fund sought green cards for more than 100 Chinese investors for construction projects that were never built.