Fire officials investigating military aircraft down
CLINTON, Md. — Officials in Maryland say they're investigating a military aircraft down in the Washington suburbs.
Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that officials are investigating a military aircraft down in the Clinton area, which is a few miles from Joint Base Andrews. Brady says one pilot is reported to have parachuted out.
