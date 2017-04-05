News / World

Fire officials investigating military aircraft down

CLINTON, Md. — Officials in Maryland say they're investigating a military aircraft down in the Washington suburbs.

Prince George's County fire department spokesman Mark Brady tweeted that officials are investigating a military aircraft down in the Clinton area, which is a few miles from Joint Base Andrews. Brady says one pilot is reported to have parachuted out.

