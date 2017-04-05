French Guiana: government calls for roadblocks to be lifted

PARIS — The French government is calling on protesters in French Guiana to lift their roadblocks after a 1 billion-euro government plan to help the South American territory was presented during a Cabinet meeting.

Protesters in the French territory in South America have already rejected the plan as too little to solve their economic and security problems. They are asking for 3 billion euros ($3.2 billion).

Strikes and protests have paralyzed the territory in recent weeks, forcing schools to close, disrupting business and a rocket launch.

Thousands of protesters gathered Tuesday in front of the Guiana space centre to express anger at high unemployment, crime and living costs.