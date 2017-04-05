German zoo investigating elephant-abuse allegation
BERLIN — Germany's Hannover zoo says it will investigate its keepers' treatment of elephants after the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals released a video it said showed abuse.
The video PETA posted online shows people using hooked metal poles to teach baby elephants tricks. The dpa news agency reported Wednesday that PETA says it was filmed last fall with hidden cameras,
Zoo director Andreas Casdorff says keepers have to "establish a relationship between human and animals," which is needed for their care and medical treatment.
But he says the zoo will look into whether trainers used inappropriate methods, and "if there has been a mistake made somewhere, there will be consequences."
