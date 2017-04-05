Gunmen kill 9 in 2 shootings in Brazil's biggest city

SAO PAULO — Police say gunmen have shot and killed nine people in separate shootings in two different neighbourhoods of Brazil's biggest city.

The Sao Paulo state Public Safety Department says the killings took place Tuesday night in the low-income districts of Jacana and Campo Limpo.

Two gunmen on a motorcycle drove up to a bar in Jacana and opened fire, killing seven men and injuring three others.

Gunmen on a motorcycle killed two men riding a motorcycle in Campo Limpo about seven miles away.