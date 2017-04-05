Homeland Security chief backtracks on splitting families

WASHINGTON — Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says parents and children caught crossing the Mexican border illegally won't be separated unless the "situation at the time requires it."

Kelly said border agents could separate parents and children if, for instance, the mother is sick or addicted to drugs. But he said it won't be routine.

Kelly's comment to a Senate committee appears to reverse earlier statements that his agency was considering separation as a deterrent to would-be border crossers, mostly from Central America.

In his written testimony, Kelly said about 1,100 people travelling as families were caught trying to cross the Mexican border into the United States illegally last month.

Immigrant families and children travelling alone have accounted for hundreds of thousands of arrests at the border in recent years.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly says the sharp decline in people crossing the southern border illegally won't continue unless his agency gets the resources needed to secure the border.

Kelly says a wall in the right places, will do that job. He told a Senate panel that the wall won't be from "sea to shining sea," but in places where border agents say it would be most effective.