Hungary: Law on NGO's foreign funding seen passed by mid-May
BUDAPEST, Hungary — A deputy speaker of Hungary's parliament says he expects a law on the foreign funding of non-governmental organizations to be approved by mid-May.
Gergely Gulyas, from the governing Fidesz party, says the NGOs "have no right to conceal who their real supporters are."
The proposal targets mostly groups like Transparency International and the Hungarian Helsinki Committee which are partly funded by Hungarian-born U.S. financier George Soros. Critics say it is part of a wider crackdown on liberal democratic values by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.
The draft bill discussed Wednesday in a closed meeting in Parliament considers civic groups receiving more than 7.2 million forints ($24,750) from abroad to be "foreign-funded" and would make public the funds' amount and source. Failure to comply could lead to fines or being shut down.
