Hungary: Law on NGO's foreign funding seen passed by mid-May

BUDAPEST, Hungary — A deputy speaker of Hungary's parliament says he expects a law on the foreign funding of non-governmental organizations to be approved by mid-May.

Gergely Gulyas, from the governing Fidesz party, says the NGOs "have no right to conceal who their real supporters are."

The proposal targets mostly groups like Transparency International and the Hungarian Helsinki Committee which are partly funded by Hungarian-born U.S. financier George Soros. Critics say it is part of a wider crackdown on liberal democratic values by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.