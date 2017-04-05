Hunting challenge netting huge pythons in Florida Everglades

MIAMI — Snake hunters are making huge captures during a python hunting challenge in the Florida Everglades.

News outlets report that the biggest catch, so far, went to Patrick Campbell who caught a python measuring 15 feet, 10 inches and weighing 135 pounds.

The second largest catch was made by Nicholas Banos and trapping partner Leonardo Sanchez whose python measured 15 feet, 2 inches and weighed 144 pounds.

The South Florida Water Management District is paying hunters to kill invasive pythons over a 60-day period.

Pythons wrap themselves around their prey and suffocate them.