In UK, Red Bull heir silent when asked about Thai crash case

LONDON — An heir to the Red Bull fortune has refused to answer questions about whether he will return to Thailand this month to meet with prosecutors over an alleged hit-and-run that killed a police officer almost five years ago.

Vorayuth "Boss" Yoovidhya was silent Wednesday as The Associated Press asked about his plans. Standing outside a London residence, he didn't say why he was in Britain or whether he will meet with prosecutors in Thailand April 27.

He has been ordered to face charges of hit-and-run and reckless driving in the 2012 death. He has not appeared for earlier meetings with prosecutors, including last week, but no arrest warrant has been issued.