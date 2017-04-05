Judge asks who's paying Rudy Guiliani in Iran sanctions case

NEW YORK — A judge wants to know who is paying former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani (joo-lee-AH'-nee) and a former U.S. attorney general to represent a Turkish businessman charged with helping Iran evade U.S. sanctions.

Federal Judge Richard Berman said Wednesday that Reza Zarrab's lawyers must tell him the roles Giuliani and ex-U.S. Attorney General Michael Mukasey (myoo-KAY'-zee) have been hired to perform in the case.

The judge also asked to view contracts the men signed with the defence team.

The judge says he wants answers before he questions Zarrab this month about potential conflicts of interest Giuliani and Mukasey could face.