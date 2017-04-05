Judge lets attorneys withdraw from Kansas bomb plot case
WICHITA, Kan. — A federal judge says he is reluctantly granting the request from
U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren said Wednesday new court-appointed counsel would be selected for Patrick Stein while he continues efforts to hire his own private attorney.
Stein and co-defendants Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are accused of conspiring to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where Somali immigrants live in Garden City, Kansas.
Stein told the judge his court-appointed attorneys have limited criminal experience to handle a case of this magnitude when the rest of his life is on the line. He says lawyers quoted him prices between $100,000 and $1 million to represent him.
