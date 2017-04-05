Judge lets attorneys withdraw from Kansas bomb plot case

WICHITA, Kan. — A federal judge says he is reluctantly granting the request from defence attorneys to withdraw from the case of a Kansas man accused of plotting to bomb an apartment complex filled with Somali immigrants.

U.S. District Judge Eric Melgren said Wednesday new court-appointed counsel would be selected for Patrick Stein while he continues efforts to hire his own private attorney.

Stein and co-defendants Gavin Wright and Curtis Allen are accused of conspiring to detonate truck bombs at an apartment complex where Somali immigrants live in Garden City, Kansas.