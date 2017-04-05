Jury finds Spanish man guilty of slaying US pilgrim
MADRID — A jury has found a Spanish man guilty of killing an Arizona woman while she was walking a world-renowned pilgrimage route in Spain in 2015.
Miguel Angel Munoz, 41 was convicted of killing Denise Pikka Thiem, 41, who went missing in April 2015 in a rural area of northwestern Spain's Leon province while on the pilgrimage trail to Santiago de Compostela.
Munoz was arrested five months later and led investigators to Thiem*s partly buried body.
He originally confessed to the killing but later retracted and claimed he only found the body.
The verdict was delivered Wednesday and a judge will decide the sentence.
Prosecutors have asked for a sentence of 25 years in jail.
The trial took place last month.
