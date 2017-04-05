Lawyers in travel ban case seek emails, subpoenas

SEATTLE — Lawyers for six states seeking to quash President Donald Trump's travel ban want to the government to co-operate if they decide to serve subpoenas on Trump and some White House officials.

Trump's revised travel ban is blocked by a federal judge in Hawaii, and a federal appeals court is scheduled to hear the case May 15. But a case filed by Washington and five other states saying the travel ban targeting predominantly Muslim nations is unconstitutional has continued.

In a 25-page report filed Wednesday, the states said they want all email communications among people in the Trump administration and third parties before and after Trump took office to be preserved for the case.